World's Lightest Satellite Designed By Tamil Nadu Student To Be Part Of NASA Mission

A Mechatronics Engineering student, S Riyasdeen, of Sastra University, Tamil Nadu has won the Cubes in Space global design competition for his innovation which was conducted by National Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA). His 37 mm sized FEMTO satellite VISION SAT v1 and v2 with a payload of 30 mm weighing 33 gms has made it to the world's lightest FEMTO satellite, which will be a part of NASA Balloon Mission RB-6. He hails from Karanthai in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

Tamil Nadu CM Congratulates S Riyasdeen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took to Twitter and congratulated the young man. He tweeted, " My congratulations and appreciation to Riyasdeen, a student from Thanjavur who has added pride to Tamil Nadu and India by designing and achieving the world's lightest satellite! It makes NASA even more proud and happy to be in space in 2021."

S Riyasdeen used polyetherimide thermoplastic resins as well as 3D printing technology. The competition that was conducted by NASA saw 1000 participants from 73 countries.

Riyasdeen has been mentored by INRO Labs, Chennai. His satellites are designed to record around 17 parameters with 11 sensors. VISION Sat v1 will be part of the SR-7 NASA Rocket Mission expected to be launched from the Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, the USA in June 2021 and Sat v2 will be part of the NASA Balloon Mission RB-6, to launch in August 2021.

The SASTRA-TBI in 3D Printing and Internet of Things (IoT) will offer an incubation grant of Rs.5 Lakhs to Riyasdeen to fulfill his aspiration to establish a successful start-up, said SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam.

In other news, on December 10, an Indian-American US Air Force colonel, Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari was chosen among the 18 astronauts who had been selected by NASA for its manned mission to the Moon. While taking to Twitter, the US space agency informed that Chari will form the Artemis Team and help pave the way for the next lunar missions, including sending the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface in 2024.

