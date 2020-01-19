Yechury Takes On Modi Govt Over 'de-radicalisation' Camps; Asks, 'Is Army Running Them?'

CPI(M) president Sitaram Yechury asked the Modi government to "come clean" on the existence of de-radicalisation camps in India cited by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. Calling the statement "outrageous," Yechury informed that the Left party's Central Committee had a discussion on the "de-radicalisation camps" mentioned by General Rawat.

In addition, Yechury took on the BJP-led government over the de-radicalisation camps and questioned if the Indian Army was running them. Yechury said, "Our Central Committee has discussed the outrageous statement made by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. He said that there is a need to deradicalize Muslim youth including children, particularly in Kashmir. Shockingly, he said such camps are existing."

"We ask the Modi government to come clean and tell the country whether these camps exist or not. If they exist, is the Army running them? This sort of instrument is the biggest one that has been used globally against minorities," the CPI(M) leader added.

De-radicalisation Camps

On Thursday, CDS asserted that the root of radicalisation must be identified, further claiming that it is happening schools, universities and religious places. Citing Kashmir, he said that young children are being radicalised. Furthermore, stated that even Pakistan has started de-radicalisation camps.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat said, "To say that radicalisation cannot be countered, I don’t agree with this. Anything that has started can be put to an end. Radicalisation can be countered. You have to start looking at where the radicalisation is happening. And who are the people who are radicalising these people. It is happening in schools, universities, religious places and sites, and there are a group of people who are spreading this."

"Like what we are seeing in Kashmir… we saw radicalisation happening. Today we are seeing radicalisation being undertaken even among young people. Girls and boys as young as 12 are now being radicalised. These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into some de-radicalisation camps. We have de-radicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, even Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan also has de-radicalisation camps. They have understood that some of the terrorism that they have been sponsoring is actually hitting back at them," the CDS added.

