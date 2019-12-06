Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Backs Police Action In Hyderabad Encounter

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday backed the Telangana police action killing four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad, saying they acted in self- defence.

READ | Hyderabad: Baba Ramdev Reacts To Encounter Of Rape & Murder Accused

Yediyurappa backs police encounter

"They (accused) tried to attack and escape when they were taken to spot (of crime), so the encounter was inevitable to save their (police) lives," he told reporters.

According to Cyberabad police, the four, arrested in connection with the brutal incident, were shot dead after they 'attacked' the personnel and attempted to escape when taken to the spot for crime reconstruction early on Friday.

READ: Unnao Victim's Family Backs Hyderabad Encounter, Says 'such Action Will Instill Fear'

Hyderabad Encounter

In a massive development on Friday, the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. All the four accused had been in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

Hyderabad Horror

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody after a gangrape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A charred body was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Further investigations revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by four men on the highway near a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

READ | 'Justice Has Been Done': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel On Hyderabad Encounter Killings

The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

READ: "Can't Take Law In Your Hands": Maneka Gandhi On Hyderabad Encounter Killings

(With PTI Inputs)