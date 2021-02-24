Yogi Adityanath Addresses State Assembly, Says 'WHO Also Lauded UP's COVID Management'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the management of COVID-19 in the State has been appreciated even by the World Health Organization. While addressing the State assembly, CM Yogi lauded the state's constant efforts to restrict the virus and said, "Active cases in the State are around 2000, and the hospitals have below 500 positive cases. The recovery is so far the best in the country. due to our constant efforts, the WHO also praised UP's COVID management."

Talking about the allowances, he highlighted, "Uttar Pradesh is the first state to not only announce maintenance allowances for workers, street vendors, and rickshaw drivers but also to make it available during the emergency (COVID-19)."

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to not only announce maintenance allowance for workers, street vendors & rickshaw drivers but also make it available during emergency (#COVID19): CM Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly

CM Yogi hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Without taking his name, CM Yogi launched a blistering attack on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said, "In Kerala, a leader belonging to a national level party made comments during his conversation at a gathering which amounts to making a joke on the people of Uttar Pradesh." He went on to ask the Congress party if it wanted to pursue the politics of division.

Questions intentions

CM Yogi, touching upon Gandhi's promise of providing buses for the labourers during COVID-19, said, "During COVID it was said that 1,000 buses were being provided by the Congress Maha Sachiv. I called for an investigation so that they could be placed accordingly. I found that what were called buses, had number plates of scooters and three-wheelers. And more than half of the vehicles had already gone for scrap. Calling it a bad joke he said, "Such a joke should not have happened during the pandemic. "

Questioning their intentions, CM Yogi pointed out that if the Congress party really wanted to provide busses, why didn't they do so when students were stuck in Kota and Rajasthan.

