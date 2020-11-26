Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage To 26/11 Heroes; Calls On Indians To 'defeat Terrorism'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to the victims and martyrs who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and called on the citizens to take a pledge against terrorism. As the nation's financial capital marked 12 years of the dastardly attack that killed over 166 people in 2008, CM Yogi paid homage to the brave security forces who fought the Pakistani terrorists to protect its citizens on the fateful night of November 26.

"A sincere tribute to all the citizens who had been involved in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. We are with their bereaved family. Grateful tribute from the grateful nation to the brave security forces who committed their lives to protect Maa Bharati. Let us all take an oath to defeat terrorism today," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Floral tributes to heroes of 26/11

Floral tributes were paid on Thursday to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack when the city came under siege for four days by terrorists 12 years ago. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid respects at the 26/11 police memorial site in south Mumbai. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The ceremony was attended by the family members of the martyred security personnel. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Twelve years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours.

Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal, Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community center were among the landmark locations that were targetted by the terrorists.

The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception of national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information, Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

