On 26/11 Anniversary, Sehwag, Kohli Remember Heroes' 'selfless Courage & Human Spirit'

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag took a moment to recall the loss suffered by the country on this sad day in 2008. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the Mumbai Police Assistant Police Sub Inspector Tukaram Omble for his sacrifice during the terror attack. Calling Omble the 'greatest son of our soil', Veeru hailed the 'courage, selflessness and presence of mind' demonstrated by the police constable on the day.

12 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par 🙏🏼 #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/zb8cI8xchA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2020

Virat Kohli pays tribute

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar also took a moment to remember those who were killed in the 26/11 terror attack. Calling the security personnel who saved lives 'Bravehearts', Kohli opined that all those who were killed in the attack will always be remembered. He further added that they will 'forever be in our hearts'.

Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2020

The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity.

Remembering all our martyrs on this day.#MumbaiTerrorAttack — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2020

Tukaram Omble

Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble was a part of the team guarding a checkpoint when two terrorists including Ajmal Kasab approached them in a hijacked car. Following the initial shootout during which one terrorist was killed in the car, Ajmal Kasab stepped out pretending to surrender and laid down. As an unarmed Tukaram Omble approach Kasab, he got up and open fired whole Omble stood in front and took over 40 bullets from Kasab's Ak-47 at a point-blank range in a bid to prevent the bullets from hitting anyone else but him. During the chaos, the rest of the team managed to overpower and arrest Kasab but Omble could not be saved. He was awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry award Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continue till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema. Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

Out of the 10 attackers, 9 were killed and one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured by the security forces. Kasab later revealed that he was a Pakistani citizen which was confirmed by Pakistan later. He also disclosed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba members had their controllers in Pakistan. Later in 2012, Ajmal Kasab was hanged till death in Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

