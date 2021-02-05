YouTube Takes Down Punjabi Song Allegedly Instigating Farmers After Centre's Complaint

In a breaking development, YouTube on Friday imposed a ban on Punjabi song 'Datti to Bandook' which was allegedly instigating the farmers to resort to violence. The action was taken after a legal complaint was filed by the Government of India. The Punjabi song was uploaded in the month of September and the prose of the song said, "the gun has become more important at this time than the sickle for farmers."

Uploaded by a Youtube channel called SMD Brothers media, the song had already crossed 3 lakh views in four months before being taken down by the video streaming platform.

Although this song has been removed by YouTube post legal complaint, another song 'Jitt ke Muda Gye' (sung by same singer) has been uploaded by the same channel just two days back which has visuals of tractor marches, the protests and also the Nishan Sahib flag hoisted at Red Fort on January 26 - Republic Day when the protestors resorted to violence and vandalism and attacked the Delhi Police force.

More than 500 police personnel have been injured due to the violence on January 26 after the Tractor March led by protestors. The protestors still continue to carry out protests against the farm laws.

Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' fiasco

Meanwhile, foreign personalities have entered the row over farm laws with the likes of Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, Porn star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities making their remarks in support of the farmers' protest.

However, in doing so, Greta Thunberg mistakingly shared a 'toolkit' which had the organised plan of 'Twitter storm' on February 4 and 5, and then solidarity messages by February 5 and 6, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just an hours later, the toolkit was deleted and an updated toolkit with certain omissions was posted by Greta Thunberg.

The outdated 'toolkit' and the current one both provide a list of “urgent actions” as well as “prior actions”. The former has a timeline: A 'Twitter storm' on 4 and 5 February; solidarity photo or video message by 5 and 6 February; contacting government representatives to ask them to take action; signing online petitions; and divesting from Adani, Ambani enterprises.

The list of "prior actions "includes a ‘Digital Strike’ with the hashtag ‘Ask India Why’ and asks the readers to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), the heads of other nations, and international bodies like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank. However, in the updated 'toolkit', all the dates and instructions given for the activities prior to January 26 are omitted.

Indian Government retaliates

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by these foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

The (MEA), prior to Jaishankar's response, issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," MEA statement said.

Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an unnamed FIR against the creators of a "toolkit" which was shared by Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest. Delhi Police stated that the 'toolkit' aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case against unnamed persons has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said on Thursday. ANI citing Police sources said on Friday that Delhi Police is going to seek help of Google to identify the location from where the 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg was made and uploaded on the social media platform.