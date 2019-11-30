CM Jagan's YSRCP Govt Completes 6 Months In Office; TDP Alleges 'government Failed'

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday completed six months in office. The ruling YSRCP led by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy outlined the state government's achievements to the mark the occasion whereas, on the contrary, the opposition, Telegu Desam Party (TSP) strongly criticised the government and said that CM Reddy had failed to deliver on the promises it made before the elections and also has pushed the state into debt. On the occasion, senior YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy claimed that the party has given a corruption-free government to the state and also introduced several welfare schemes for the people. After winning the Assembly election with a massive majority, Jaganmohan was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30.

On one hand, where YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy took to Twitter to highlight the successes of the Jaganmohan Reddy government, he said, ""It's just 6 months today since you voted for CM @ysjagan and he has got you solutions to long-standing problems already -- corruption-free and transparent government, welfare measures for all, upliftment of the marginalised class, employment generation and more!" he tweeted." On the other hand, the TDP started #6MonthsFailedCMJagan hashtag on Twitter, accusing the government of destroying the state economy and demolishing infrastructure. The TDP accused the YSRCP of failing to fulfil their election promise to raise the elderly pension to Rs 3,000.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government has pushed the state of Andhra Pradesh to debt. Chandrababu Naidu, in a tweet, said, "Anything the YCP government has achieved in 6 months is a record of debts. About Rs 25,000 crores in six months, about three and a half thousand crores per month. Why did you have to borrow 5 times in August alone."

Furthermore, he added, "I have repeatedly accused the YSP government of borrowing and sinking the state into debt. Advice should be taken if the regime does not. And how about the burden of public debt on pride?" Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also echoed similar sentiments and took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the government. "The first misstep that sounded the bugle for a string of failures of @ysjagan was the demolition of Praja Vedika. In the first month itself, he showed his true self - a man with a factionist mindset and propensity to commit violence and destruction," Lokesh tweeted.

(With ANI Inputs)