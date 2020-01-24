Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Hints At Abolishing State Legislative Council

Disappointed with the developments of the chairman's decision to refer two bills pertaining to the three-capital to the select committee on discretionary powers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted at abolishing the upper house of the state legislature and asked the state assembly to decide whether to continue such a House by spending huge public money.

The Assembly may decide the fate of the Council on January 27, when the Assembly will meet again. Speaker T. Seetharam agreed to the Chief Minister's suggestion for a day-long discussion on the issue.

Furious over chairman's decision

The ruling YSR Congress party's move has come after the Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff accepting the opposition Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) demand to refer the two Bills to a select committee.

During the discussion, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath had opined of a conspiracy against the Bills. He said, "There has been a conspiracy in the way the two bills; Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill, have been referred to the select committee on Wednesday by the Legislative Council Chairman."

"According to the rules, government business should be prioritized. But the opposition party leaders have raised Rule 71 which is a special provision to discuss government policy and for the Legislative Council to give its opinion on it. This rule was not in any state's constitutional procedures but under some special circumstances a few years ago, Rule 71 was included in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council,' he added.

"The leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was present in the Council gallery during the discussion and was sitting quite opposite to the Council chairman while he was reading out the note and quite before mentioning the selection committee, the chairman had seen Naidu and referred the two bills to the selection committee. It was very clear that the chairman was influenced by Naidu. If this is the case what is the point in having the people's elected body, the Legislative Assembly," said Rajendranath.

Rajendranath opined that about Rs 60 crore is spent on the council just to take suggestions but not to block the government's work. If it was to block the government's work there is no meaning for the Assembly sessions. "A decision should be taken after comprehensive consideration and ensure that there shall be no such situation to block the government in future," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

(image credits: ANI)

