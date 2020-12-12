Yuvraj Singh Distances Self From Father's Derogatory Speech; Opines On Farmers' Protests

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh distanced himself from the controversial speech made by his father Yograj in the farmers' protest earlier on Sunday and categorically stated that his ideologies weren't the same. Multiple videos of Yograj Singh's fiery & 'derogatory' speech in the farmers' protests did rounds on social media, stoking controversy and inviting sharp criticism. On his birthday, Yuvraj Sing took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the matter.

READ | Amid Farmers-Haryana Police Clash At Border, SAD Chief Draws Shocking Parallel With 26/11

Yuvraj distances self from father's speech

Referring to the speech made by his father Yograj, Yuvraj Singh claimed that he was 'saddened and upset' by the remarks and stressed that the statements were made by Yograj in his individual capacity. Further, he also clarified that he did not share the same ideology as his father. Terming farmers as the 'lifeblood of the nation', Yuvraj Singh wished for a peaceful dialogue between the agitating farmers and the governments & expressed faith in negotiations to pave way for solutions. The former Indian cricketer also warned his fans of the battle against COVID-19 and urged everyone to continue taking precautions.

READ | Centre Refuses To Repeal Farm Laws, Agrees To Written Guarantee On MSP; Farmers Deliberate

'Yograj glorified separatist and terrorist ideology'

An activist and student leader of Delhi University has sent a legal notice to Yograj Singh last Sunday for allegedly delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, and derogatory" speech, multiple videos of which went viral on social media. Advocate Satyam Singh of the Supreme Court of India sent the legal notice on behalf of Sanjeev Kumar who said that Yograj not only "humiliated and defamed a community" but also "glorified the separatist and terrorist ideology by mentioning (Sikh leader) Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale (who campaigned for a separate state) in his public discourse." Multiple videos of Yograj, "wherein he has delivered provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests", have surfaced on the internet and news channels, which have gone viral on various social media platforms, read the notice.

Alleging that Yograj's "hate speech" was capable of provoking riots and tension, Kumar sought an immediate, unequivocal and unqualified apology for intentionally hurting the sentiments of a group of people. "Failing which immediate legal and judicial proceedings will be initiated for the criminal/civil prosecution of you, ...at your peril, risk and responsibility," the legal notice read. A couple of days back, #ArrestYograjSingh trended on Twitter as the clip of Yograj's alleged hate speech went viral on the internet.

READ | Bharat Kisan Union Moves Supreme Court; Seeks Repeal Of Farm Laws & Nationwide Loan Waiver

Centre keeps the door open for talks

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On Wednesday, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. However, Tomar requested the farmers to mull over the proposal and come forward for talks again.

READ | Narendra Singh Tomar Takes Umbrage At 'release Activists' Demand During Farmers' Stir