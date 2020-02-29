The Debate
Zomato Delivery Guy's Smile Goes Viral, Company Makes Him Its Social Media Face 

General News

After the video of a Zomato delivery guy with 'viral smile' hit the Internet, the company changed its display picture on its social media, starting a meme fest

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zomato

After the video of a Zomato delivery guy with a 'viral smile' hit the Internet, the food aggregator changed its display picture and made him the face of its Twitter and Instagram handles. According to reports, the delivery person who is identified as Sonu was captured in a video by a Delhi vlogger. Initially, the video was posted on TikTok, but in no time it spread all over the Internet. 

In the video, the Zomato delivery person is talking about his job at the company with a big smile on his face. The vlogger asked the delivery person if he is happy with the Rs 350 that he earns every day. To this, smiling, he replied with a yes and stated that he gets to eat the orders that get cancelled.

Zomato India changes its display picture:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zomato India (@zomatoin) on

Netizens React

As the video went viral, several Netizens reacted to it. 

 

 Read: Zomato asks Twitter what's the most creative restaurant name, Netizens answer

 

 

Read: Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India, users to be redirected from Jan 21

Pune Police reacts:

Read: MEGA MOVE: Zomato buys Uber Eats in India for 9.99% stake - Here's how it'll impact users

Amazon Prime reacts: 

Read: Mumbai Police tells Swiggy, Zomato & Domino's to avert traffic violations during delivery

 

Published:
