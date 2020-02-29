Zomato Delivery Guy's Smile Goes Viral, Company Makes Him Its Social Media Face 

After the video of a Zomato delivery guy with a 'viral smile' hit the Internet, the food aggregator changed its display picture and made him the face of its Twitter and Instagram handles. According to reports, the delivery person who is identified as Sonu was captured in a video by a Delhi vlogger. Initially, the video was posted on TikTok, but in no time it spread all over the Internet.

In the video, the Zomato delivery person is talking about his job at the company with a big smile on his face. The vlogger asked the delivery person if he is happy with the Rs 350 that he earns every day. To this, smiling, he replied with a yes and stated that he gets to eat the orders that get cancelled.

Zomato India changes its display picture:

this is now a happy rider fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 28, 2020

Netizens React

As the video went viral, several Netizens reacted to it.

📱

me: kahan hai bhai

friend: tere dil me

me: pic.twitter.com/tir4GTSyx8 — 🐇 (@firkey_) February 28, 2020

When you are OUT but the bat is yours....😂😂😂😆😆😆😄 pic.twitter.com/QNhWafz6TQ — Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) February 27, 2020

Read: Zomato asks Twitter what's the most creative restaurant name, Netizens answer

Match Found 😂 pic.twitter.com/b27D1wS9rn — S Ravind King (@sravindking) February 27, 2020

When ur friends says bhai wo tujhe bee dekh rahi hai 🤩🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/IMEMR5IR5D — Sooraj Karkera 🇮🇳 (@karkerasrj) February 27, 2020

Learn to be happy with what you have. ❤️✌️👍 pic.twitter.com/XnUZi7np6a — Shashwat 🏌️ (@_Shakti_maan) February 27, 2020

Read: Zomato acquires Uber Eats business in India, users to be redirected from Jan 21

Pune Police reacts:

That smile when you spot a traffic policeman, but you haven't forgotten your helmet. #Happiness #ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/N5pPp9meu1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 28, 2020

Read: MEGA MOVE: Zomato buys Uber Eats in India for 9.99% stake - Here's how it'll impact users

Amazon Prime reacts:

@ZomatoIN hey nice dp 👌 looking cute — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 28, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police tells Swiggy, Zomato & Domino's to avert traffic violations during delivery