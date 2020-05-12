Delhi To Bhubaneswar Train Route, Timetable, And Booking Details

After the three phases of lockdown, the Indian Railways has started 30 train services for travelling in the nation. These 30 trains are slated to start from Delhi and connect the major cities in India. These special train services will start on May 12, with train number 02823 which will travel through Bhubaneswar to Delhi from May 13. These trains would be AC classes i.e. First, Second & Third AC, where non-perishable and ready to eat food items and bottled water would be served on the train on-demand with payment.

Delhi to Bhubaneswar train timings

It is a special train that will run daily from Delhi to Bhubaneswar and vice versa and will also halt at specific stations. Take a look to know more about the Delhi to Bhubaneswar train route, its timings and the rules to be followed. The daily special train number 02823 will start at 10:00 am on May 13 from Bhubaneswar. Similarly, a special train for the vice versa route, train number 02824, will start at 17:05 on May 14 from Delhi. This train will be fully air-conditioned having a total of 17 coaches of 3A/2AC/1st AC type.

Delhi to Bhubaneswar: List of stopping points

Balasore

Hijli (Kharagpur)

Tata

Bokaro Steel City

Gaya

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Kanpur Central

Delhi to Bhubaneswar train ticket booking

IRCTC tickets for special passenger trains can be booked via IRCTC website or IRCTC app.

Catering charges wouldn't be included in the fare as dry, ready to eat meals would be provided on payment basis inside the train.

The reservation of the tickets can only be done for a period of 7 days in advance.

There will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets for these special trains.

Delhi to Bhubaneswar train ticket fare

The price for first AC is ₹5310, while for second and third AC it is ₹3125 and ₹2160, respectively.

Delhi to Bhubaneswar train route map

Delhi to Bhubaneswar timetable

Online cancellation of tickets

Online cancellation of tickets is allowed only up to 24 hours before the departure of the train from the starting station.

A cancellation charge of the tickets would be 50% of the fare.

For trains that are cancelled by the Indian Railways till May 17, 2020, passengers would receive a full refund automatically by IRCTC.

SOP issued by the government for stranded citizens

Facilities and rules for train travelling

Only the passengers who have confirmed train tickets would be allowed to enter the railway stations

Passengers are advised to reach the stations 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train so that the officials can ensure proper screening of the passengers.

All passengers are advised to download the Aarogya Setu application.

Passengers are advised to carry their personal blankets, bedsheets, and their own linen while travelling.

Train side food vendors would not be allowed. No booths on platforms will remain open.

Passengers would have to carry their own masks, soaps, sanitisers, face cover etc.

It is advised that the passengers cover their faces at all times while travelling by train.

Passengers would have to undergo screening at departing stations so as to ensure that only asymptomatic passengers are travelling by train.

Passengers are advised to travel light as porters won't be available at the destination stations.

After arriving at the destination station, passengers would have to undergo local State Government health protocols as applicable.

