How Much Is The Shramik Special Train Fare? Learn More About The Process

Indian Railways have started Shramik trains, the first of which was started out on May 1, that is on Labour Day. This comes after migrated populace is wishing to go to their hometown after the lockdown was extended to its third stage. Indian Railways along with the state authorities have started the trains as several labourers, workers and students are stranded in the states. If you are curious about the trains or how much is the Shramik special train fare, then read on-

How much is the Shramik special train fare?

Indian Railways has launched the initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons. According to reports in the media, the train fare is a basic 15% of the total fare of the actual amount will be incurred by the state authorities and the rest of the amount will be incurred by Indian Railways. The migrant travellers can go free of cost, but only with due registration as per reports. The sending state is responsible for the Shramik special train's 15% fare.

Shramik special train registration

The Shramik special train registration can only be done through person to person booking. The IRCTC or Indian Railways website cannot be used to book the tickets. People who wish to move to their hometown will have to meet the nodal officers at the railway management offices across the district. However, in red-zones, movement is restricted in large numbers. Contacting the regional offices is a must in such cases.

Shramik special trains list

Recent reports suggest that there are 34 trains that will run from point A to point B across the country. The boarding will be over-looked by the state and IR officials with all the social distancing norms followed. For similar trains, contact the nodal office to clear a query.

Train list for May 4th, 2020

Jaipur (Rajasthan) to Patna (Bihar)

Kota (Rajasthan) to Hatia (Jharkhand)

Nashik (Maharashtra) to Lucknow (UP)

Nashik (Maharashtra) to Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Lingampalli (Telangana) to Hatia (Jharkhand)

Ernakulam (Kerala) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) to Hatia (Jharkhand)

Sabarmati (Gujarat) to Agra (UP)

