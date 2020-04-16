How To Cancel Train Ticket During Lockdown? Steps To Cancel Online & Counter Tickets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the extension of the lockdown in India by three weeks, thus shifting the end of lockdown to May 3, 2020. Many people may have booked their train tickets between the period of April 15 to May 3, expecting the travels to start. Check out the ticket cancellation rules for e-ticket and counter ticket.

How to cancel train ticket during the lockdown

Till the lockdown is lifted, there will be no availability of ticket booking as passenger train services will not be functional, and only good trains will continue operations.

So, tickets can’t be booked currently during lockdown either online or at the ticket counters until there is an official announcement by the concerned authorities.

Those who have availed E-ticket options for travelling between the lockdown period do not have to cancel their bookings as the cancellation will automatically take place and people will get their complete refund.

If you want to cancel the tickets after May 3, the ticket cancellation system is available for that purpose. People will be getting a full refund upon cancellation of their advance bookings.

For passengers who booked a counter ticket, they need to cancel and claim their refunds from the counter by July 31. Counter tickets can still be cancelled online; however, refunds can be collected from the counter only when the lockdown is over.

Online ticket cancellation

Go to the IRCTC official website, and click on 'Trains'

Go to 'Cancel ticket' and choose 'E-ticket option'

Check the booking date for which you need to initiate the cancellation, select the booking date.

Click on Cancel Ticket

The amount will be refunded to your bank account within 3-4 days.

Image courtesy: IRCTC website

Steps for counter ticket cancellation

Go to the IRCTC official website, and click on 'Trains'

Go to 'Cancel ticket' and choose 'Counter ticket option'

Enter the PNR number, train number and the Captcha and click on 'Submit'.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number that was provided at the time of booking.

Enter the OTP to validate the cancellation.

Verify the PNR details displayed on the screen and click on ‘Cancel Ticket’.

The refund amount will be displayed on the screen and the users will also receive an SMS with the PNR number and refund details on their mobile numbers.

Passengers can then collect their refund amount from the station from where their journey was supposed to start or from the nearby satellite PRS locations only after the lockdown is over.

Image courtesy: IRCTC website

