Mumbai Local Trains To Be Shut Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak? Officials Clarify

Will the lifeline of Mumbai, the Mumbai local trains be closed? Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, such speculations were doing the rounds since the past few days. Earlier, several passenger trains starting from Maharashtra were cancelled. But whether Mumbai Local trains are closed or not remains the question of the hour. Check the latest updates about it below.

Mumbai local trains stay unaffected

As per the latest reports, the Maharashtrian government has not shut down Mumbai local train services. However, Maharashtra's Chief Minister UddhavThackeray said if things get out of hand, local train and bus services might go into a lockdown mode. He has urged people not to travel in Mumbai local trains until it's very crucial. Take a look at the tweet by official CMO handle.

With millions of lives at stake, the Maharashtrian government warned citizens about the possibility of a harsh decision of the trains to be shut, in the wake of the Coronavirus. However, they assured that all the Mumbai local trains are being sanitised properly. One can read several banners at stations and in trains, about various precautionary measures one should take as well.

With a view to stop possibility of spread of germs, coaches of suburban trains are being disinfected from time to time with a disinfectant. pic.twitter.com/teMF8vjqNn — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 16, 2020

Furthermore in Mumbai News, the Central Railway has wrapped a complete 12 car EMU local. This is done in order to create awareness and spread it as much as possible amidst the citizens of Mumbai.

@Central_Railway initiative:



Central Railway has vinyl wrapped an entire 12 car EMU local train with a COVID19 awareness message to sensitise Mumbaikars to prevent coronavirus infection. pic.twitter.com/ZgS38XiPzU — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) March 17, 2020

The step of preventing the Mumbai Local suspension has been done because a large number of people commute via Mumbai local trains on an everyday basis. In fact, most individuals earn their daily wages by travelling from this public transport. Mr Udhav Thackeray also talked about the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra. As per the data, 40 confirmed cases have been registered in the state out of which one senior citizen died on March 17. Hence, he urged people to stay indoors until the situation is under control.

These passenger trains cancelled

With Mumbai Local trains unaffected, some other passenger trains have been cancelled. This step has been taken due to the low occupancy of 10 trains. You can check the names and train routes here. Take a look.