Shramik Train Time Table And Running Status; Find Out Here

Over 70,000 migrant population have been moved in special Shramik tarins since the start of the service on May 1, 2020, until May 5, 2020. Over 76 trains have been put to this purpose. Reports suggest that more trains can be added to help the migrant workers stuck in several parts of India. Read on about Shramik train time table from Valsad.

Shramik Train time table today

Shramik train time table today is pre-decided from nodal officers of the state government of Maharashtra. The train takes almost or more than 35 hours to reach the destination Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh. The train starts at Valsad in Maharashtra. The train number is 19051.

Shramik train running status

Station Arriving Time Journey Day Halt for Departure VALSAD 20:15 Day 1 Start Yet to depart

UDHNA 21:45 Day 1 10 mins NA

VYARA 23:15 Day 1 1 min NA NANDURBAR 00:45 Day 2 5 mins NA JALGAON 03:35 Day 2 5 mins NA BHUSAVAL 04:15 Day 2 5 mins NA JABALPUR 12:35 Day 2 10 mins NA KATNI 13:55 Day 2 5 mins NA SATNA 15:30 Day 2 10 mins NA PRAYAGRAJ 18:53 Day 2 2 mins NA

VARANASI 22:20 Day 2 25 mins NA GHAZIPUR CITY 00:36 Day 3 2 mins NA BALLIA 01:33 Day 3 2 mins NA CHHAPRA 03:35 Day 3 10 mins NA SONPUR JN 04:41 Day 3 2 mins NA HAJIPUR JN 04:53 Day 3 5 mins NA MUZAFFARPUR JN 07:15 Day 3 Ends NA

Things to note for people wishing to migrate from Valsad

There are no tickets that are selling on the day of the departure according to the Shramik Train time table. The state authorities and Indian Railways are completing registration beforehand. It is requested for un-registered passengers to call the nodal offices first for further confirmation.

Here is a notice regarding the same:

Railways are not running any trains other than special trains requisitioned by State Govts.



Passengers BROUGHT and FACILITATED by State Govts. can ONLY travel



No one should come to Station

No tickets are being sold at any station#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6RBWWwIks7 pic.twitter.com/jKI2ZgNxQY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 2, 2020

