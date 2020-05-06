Shramik Train Time Table And Running Status; Find Out Here

Shramik train time table today is from Valsad to Muzaffarpur. Read on to know the live running status, arrival and departure of the train from Valsad.

Over 70,000 migrant population have been moved in special Shramik tarins since the start of the service on May 1, 2020, until May 5, 2020. Over 76 trains have been put to this purpose. Reports suggest that more trains can be added to help the migrant workers stuck in several parts of India. Read on about Shramik train time table from Valsad. 

Shramik Train time table today

Shramik train time table today is pre-decided from nodal officers of the state government of Maharashtra. The train takes almost or more than 35 hours to reach the destination Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh. The train starts at Valsad in Maharashtra. The train number is 19051. 

Shramik train running status

Station 

Arriving Time 

Journey Day

Halt for 

Departure 

VALSAD

20:15

Day 1

Start

Yet to depart


UDHNA 

21:45

Day 1

10 mins

NA


VYARA

23:15

Day 1

1 min

NA

NANDURBAR

00:45

Day 2

5 mins

NA

JALGAON

03:35

Day 2

5 mins

NA

BHUSAVAL 

04:15

Day 2

5 mins

NA

JABALPUR

12:35

Day 2

10 mins

NA

KATNI

13:55

Day 2

5 mins

NA

SATNA

15:30

Day 2

10 mins

NA

PRAYAGRAJ 

18:53

Day 2

2 mins

NA


VARANASI 

22:20

Day 2

25 mins

NA

GHAZIPUR CITY

00:36

Day 3 

2 mins

NA

BALLIA

01:33

Day 3 

2 mins

NA

CHHAPRA

03:35

Day 3 

10 mins

NA

SONPUR JN

04:41

Day 3 

2 mins

NA

HAJIPUR JN

04:53

Day 3 

5 mins

NA

MUZAFFARPUR JN

07:15

Day 3 

Ends

NA

Things to note for people wishing to migrate from Valsad 

There are no tickets that are selling on the day of the departure according to the Shramik Train time table. The state authorities and Indian Railways are completing registration beforehand. It is requested for un-registered passengers to call the nodal offices first for further confirmation.

Here is a notice regarding the same:

