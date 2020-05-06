Shramik Train Time Table And Running Status; Find Out Here

Quick links:
Over 70,000 migrant population have been moved in special Shramik tarins since the start of the service on May 1, 2020, until May 5, 2020. Over 76 trains have been put to this purpose. Reports suggest that more trains can be added to help the migrant workers stuck in several parts of India. Read on about Shramik train time table from Valsad.
Shramik train time table today is pre-decided from nodal officers of the state government of Maharashtra. The train takes almost or more than 35 hours to reach the destination Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh. The train starts at Valsad in Maharashtra. The train number is 19051.
Also Read | What Are Shramik Special Trains? Learn How They Will Be Used To Aid Stranded Migrants
|
Station
|
Arriving Time
|
Journey Day
|
Halt for
|
Departure
|
VALSAD
|
20:15
|
Day 1
|
Start
|
Yet to depart
|
|
21:45
|
Day 1
|
10 mins
|
NA
|
|
23:15
|
Day 1
|
1 min
|
NA
|
NANDURBAR
|
00:45
|
Day 2
|
5 mins
|
NA
|
JALGAON
|
03:35
|
Day 2
|
5 mins
|
NA
|
BHUSAVAL
|
04:15
|
Day 2
|
5 mins
|
NA
|
JABALPUR
|
12:35
|
Day 2
|
10 mins
|
NA
|
KATNI
|
13:55
|
Day 2
|
5 mins
|
NA
|
SATNA
|
15:30
|
Day 2
|
10 mins
|
NA
|
PRAYAGRAJ
|
18:53
|
Day 2
|
2 mins
|
NA
|
|
22:20
|
Day 2
|
25 mins
|
NA
|
GHAZIPUR CITY
|
00:36
|
Day 3
|
2 mins
|
NA
|
BALLIA
|
01:33
|
Day 3
|
2 mins
|
NA
|
CHHAPRA
|
03:35
|
Day 3
|
10 mins
|
NA
|
SONPUR JN
|
04:41
|
Day 3
|
2 mins
|
NA
|
HAJIPUR JN
|
04:53
|
Day 3
|
5 mins
|
NA
|
MUZAFFARPUR JN
|
07:15
|
Day 3
|
Ends
|
NA
Also Read | Disinfectant Sprayed On Shramik Train Passengers Upon Arrival At WB's Dankuni; WATCH
There are no tickets that are selling on the day of the departure according to the Shramik Train time table. The state authorities and Indian Railways are completing registration beforehand. It is requested for un-registered passengers to call the nodal offices first for further confirmation.
Railways are not running any trains other than special trains requisitioned by State Govts.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 2, 2020
Passengers BROUGHT and FACILITATED by State Govts. can ONLY travel
No one should come to Station
No tickets are being sold at any station#IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6RBWWwIks7 pic.twitter.com/jKI2ZgNxQY
Also Read | How Much Is The Shramik Special Train Fare? Learn More About The Process
Also Read | Railways Runs 76 Shramik Specials So Far, Ferries Over 70000 Migrants In 5 Days