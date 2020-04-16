Southern Railway Recruitment: How To Apply Online For Paramedical Staff Positions?

Southern Railway posted a recruitment notification for medical personnel and paramedical personnel for its Divisional Railway Hospital in Arakkonam and in Perambur. The job contract would be for a period for 3 months. The Divisional Railway Hospital in Arakkonam released an official notification on April 7 for the recruitment of various posts for three days, including April 15, April 16 and April 17. Interested applicants can walk in for an interview on April 17 for the position of Lab Assistant, Radiographer, Hospital Attendant and House Keeping Assistant in Arakkonam hospital.

However, Perambur hospital released a notification on April 15 stating that they have opted for a Teleconference interview for around 600 posts. Southern Railway recruitment news can be checked on their official website - https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Image courtesy: Southern railway website (https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/)

ALSO READ| UPSC: Fresh Dates For Exams After May 3; Staff & Officers Pledge To PM CARES Fund

Recruitment for Divisional Railway Hospital, Arakkona - Details

Number of vacancies

Lab Assistant - 24 Posts

Radiographer- 24 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 120 Posts

Housekeeping Assistant - 240 Posts

Age limit

Lab Assistant, Radiographer - 18 to 33 years

Hospital Attendant, Housekeeping Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Time of interview - 11 am to 3 p.m.

Venue: Southern Railway Health Unit, Poonamalle High Road, Egmore, opp. Dina Thanthi office

Note - Interested candidates should bring the application form along with required documents. However, the applicants should follow social distancing measures while coming for walk-in interviews. It is advised to call the responsible authority beforehand to ensure that there has been no change in rules.

Image courtesy: Southern railway website (https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/)

ALSO READ| Finalising Mode Of Conducting Exams In View Of Lockdown: JNU

Recruitment for Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai

Recruitment for candidates for Paramedical Staff will be conducted through a teleconference Interview.

Last Date for Registration - 22.04.2020.

Note - Date and time of teleconference interview will be communicated to the applicants' mobile number.

Image courtesy: Southern railway website

ALSO READ| I Will Be A Good Mother, Says Katrina Kaif; Cites An Example Of Her Own Mother

Southern Railway recruitment for Perambur hospital - How to apply online

Candidates are required to check the educational qualification and age limit before applying for the positions. This is the link of the official website - https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/

1. Registration link for Nurses - https://forms.gle/HMsDkGixuLfRfW166

2. Registration link for Lab assistants - https://forms.gle/TbV5bzP5tptwdqtSA

3. Registration link for Hospital attendants & Housekeeping Assistants - https://forms.gle/TeFLLQ9TzPDgyyW7A

4. Registration link for Radiographer - https://forms.gle/9fSqzDu3wLSB1dsh9

5. Registration link for Physiotherapist - https://forms.gle/gMTbYDktWsXfHwM76

6. Registration link for Dietician - https://forms.gle/q8YLQ48wa8PzYXdM9

7. Registration link for Skilled Technician- https://forms.gle/CqgqHGf4XQAVTU677

8. Registration link for Haemodialysis Technician- https://forms.gle/tJreeCzHaDs8C3mLA

ALSO READ| South Korea: Over 100 Job Applicants Take Exam In Football Stadium Amid COVID-19 Scare