Here Is The Details Of Special Trains From Chennai To New Delhi From June 1 Onwards

The Government of India along with the Ministry of Railways have started the Shramik trains and special trains that will help everyone reach their homes safely. While the Shramik trains are for the migrants, the special trains are for anyone who books and reserves their seats in the trains. The Ministry of Railways has announced 200 trains that will be running across the country from June 1 onwards, which include special trains from Chennai.
A Special Trains List has been issued by the Ministry of Railways, which include various trains that run daily, some weekly, biweekly and so on. Under the 200 trains, there is one train running from Chennai to New Delhi. The same train will return to Chennai as well. The information about the same is given below:
|Train No.
|From
|To
|Train Name
|Frequency
|Earliest Date of Ticket Availability
|Onward
|Return
|02433/34
|
Chennai
|New Delhi
|Chennai-New Delhi Express
|Biweekly
|June 24
|June 1
The above train will run on June 10, June 13, June 17, June 20, June 24 and June 27. This means it will run on every Wednesday and Saturday. Starting from Chennai, it will stop at Vijayawada Jn, Warangal, Nagpur Jn, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn, Agra Cantt and New Delhi. The booking of the train can be done on the IRCTC website. It will show seat availability and other details about the train as well.
The Ministry of Railways has recently stated that all the state governments will have to indicate their requirements of Shramik Special Trains from Chennai as well as from all other regions. They have also claimed that the desired number of Shramik Special trains will be immediately provided within 24 hours of the request. This will ensure that there is no excess transportation than required and all the facilities are done properly.
