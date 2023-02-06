20-year-old Delhi Man Kills Paralysed Father After He Wet Bed, Arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his father, a man suffering from paralysis, in Delhi's Anand Parbat area. The accused has been identified as Sumit Sharma, officials say. Sharma has been charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The deceased was identified as Jitendra Sharma.

Anand Parvat police station received information about the death at around 9 pm Friday. Police reached the spot and found Jitendra Sharma lying on a bed unconscious. He was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a team of doctors conducted an autopsy that revealed that Jitendra Sharma died of strangulation.

All you need to know about the case

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shweta Chauhan, the police team conducted further investigation and recorded the statement of Sharma's neighbour who was drinking with him and his son till 6:30 pm on the day of the incident.

The accused, Sumit Sharma, had alleged that it was their neighbour who killed his paralysed father. However, after thorough interrogation, he confessed he had committed the crime, police said, adding that Sumit Sharma said his father was paralysed and there was no one except him to take care of his father.

Sumit Sharma further said his father was an alcoholic and had been drinking all day on the day of the incident. Sharma reportedly told the police that his father urinated on the bed under the influence of alcohol which led him to feel enraged and strangulate his father.

Police say the deceased allegedly assaulted his life under the influence of alcohol, which is why she left him years ago. The deceased worked in a factory and also drove an autorickshaw for a few years before he was paralysed.