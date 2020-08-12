7-judge Committee Recommends Resumption Of Physical Hearing In SC For Long-standing Issues

As the nation reopens amid 'Unlock 3', sources report on Wednesday, the Supreme Court is preparing to begin in-court sessions in two weeks. This move comes after a seven-judge committee recommended that final hearings of several important cases should be held in the court instead of video-conference. Supreme Court had stopped in-court sessions since March 23 when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Sources stated that only two or three courtrooms will be used for hearings in long-standing cases only, where video-conferencing was not possible. Moreover, SC hearings being held remotely will continue. Several important cases - 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 23 pleas challenging revocation of Article 370 & Article 35 A, entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala and other gender-related matters in Islam and Zoroastrianism, use of money bill route and reviewing the 'creamy layer' in OBCs have stalled as the Supreme Court is only hearing urgent issues amid COVID-19 lockdown.

India extends lockdown till August 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories. India has 16,39,599 recovered cases and 6,43,948 active COVID-19 cases till date. 46,091 people have died and 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested with 7,33,449 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed while Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational until August 31. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues. PM Modi has held review conferences with state CMs on the situation.

