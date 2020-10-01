'A Car Can Overturn Anytime In Yogi's UP': BJP's Vijayvargiya On Hathras ​​​​​​incident

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday assured action against the four men accused in the Uttar Pradesh's Hathras gangrape incident. The ruling party's general secretary calling for exercising patience said that under the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, a "vehicle can overturn anytime". "The case will be tried in a fast-track court and I think we should all wait and have patience. All of them will go behind bars. Because under Yogiji, who is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I know that in his state a vehicle can overturn anytime."

'Vehicles can overturn anytime'

'Vehicles can overturn anytime'

Although Vijayvargiya did not elaborate, it appears that he may have been referring to the death of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey in an alleged encounter with the UP police in July. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Dubey was shot dead while trying to escape from their custody while en route to Kanpur. The police vehicle carrying him overturned near Kanpur on July 10, a day after his arrest from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath assures justice

Meanwhile, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family. Notably, the government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. "PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprits," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet.

The 19-year-old victim died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. As news of the 19-year-old's death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

