Hathras Gangrape: UP SIT Begins Probe, Reaches Victim's Residence

The three-member special investigation team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Hathras gang-rape case reached the victim's residence late Wednesday night.

The SIT comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Chandraprakash and Agra IPS officer Poonam. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

Refuting allegation by the victim's family of cremating her without their consent, state ADG Prashant Kumar has said the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family and in their presence, as the body was putrefying.

According to reports, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and district magistrate and other senior police officials in the early hours of Wednesday as the police rushed to cremate the body while the family kept demanding its possession for final rites. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence and police blocked anyone from reaching the ambulance or the lit pyre.

Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

READ | Hathras Rape Case: NHRC Issues Notice To UP Govt; Makes Scathing Observation On Police

READ | Hathras Gangrape: Sonia Gandhi Slams UP Govt, Says 'won't Let BJP Break Constitution'