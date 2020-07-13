Maharashtra Govt Reiterates 'no Final Year Exam' Decision, Asks UGC To Reconsider Stance

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday reiterated the state government's decision to not conduct final year exams for university students. He cited the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state to buttress his point. Recalling that many school students tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru recently, he questioned the UGC on whether it could ensure the safety of students. Mentioning that nearly 10 states had opposed the UGC's move, he urged the Centre to accept the decision of the Maharashtra government.

Uday Samant remarked, "The Disaster Management Committee decided to reiterate its decision on final year exams. The Maharashtra government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray has not said that we will never conduct the exams. It is not possible for us to conduct exams amid the current COVID-19 situation."

He added, "UGC told all the state governments to conduct exams. But in Bengaluru, many students tested positive for COVID-19 during the 10th standard exams. The UGC should release guidelines on how it intends to ensure the safety of students...I want to appeal to the Central government to accept our decision."

UGC revises guidelines for exams

The UGC on July 6 revised the guidelines on exams and academic calendar for universities amid the COVID-19 crisis. It contended that the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students was linked to conducting the final year exams. The state governments have made provided the option of holding exams in offline mode, online mode or blended format. In case a student is unable to appear for exams, he/she shall be given another opportunity so that there is no disadvantage.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

Aaditya Thackeray hits out at Centre

On July 10, Maharashtra Environment, Tourism, and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the HRD Ministry and the UGC for mandating that the final year university exam should be conducted by September end. Terming the decision as "absolutely absurd", he urged the UGC not to make this an ego issue. Thackeray recalled that the MVA government had devised a fair formula for grading students. While highlighting that students would be passed on the aggregate of their performance in past semesters, he explained that those who wanted to better their grades could sit for the exams when they are held. He lamented that the HRD Ministry and the UGC were shifting focus from the effort of the Centre and state governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

