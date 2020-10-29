AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Blocks NIA Raids In Delhi, Case Registered By Delhi Police

In a major crackdown on terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Bengaluru including a raid at the premises of former Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafar-Ul-Islam Khan in Jamia Nagar. Shortly after, a formal complaint was filed by the agency against Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan for disrupting the NIA's investigation and blocking the team from performing their duties.

As per the complaint, the local MLA and his supporters obstructed the search operation of NIA at the premises of Charity Alliance. At the time of departure of the raiding team from the premises of Zafar-Ul-Islam Khan's Charity Alliance, the AAP MLA and his supporters blocked the road and restrained the NIA team.

As per the latest sources, the Delhi Police has taken NIA's complaint into cognizance and has filed a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. A case has been registered against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for obstructing government servants in their line of duty.

The raids come against the backdrop of a case filed by the agency, where select NGOs, trusts and foundations have been accused of diverting funds for promoting 'seditious activities' in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this morning, the NIA had asked the Delhi Police for logistical support to conduct the raids.

AAP MLA under fire over provocative CAA speech

This is not the first time that the AAP MLA has been accused of disrupting law and order in the national capital. Last year, Khan had been accused of delivering provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was booked by the Ghaziabad police for inciting violence through his social media posts.

Later, the AAP MLA was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. The speech which was attended by thousands, was allegedly minutes before four buses were burnt in Delhi's Mathura Road and violence ensued in Delhi's Jamia Millia University.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler".

In a massive sting operation, Republic TV had even recorded AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide Mintullah Khan admitting that violence had to be done in Delhi.

