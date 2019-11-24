ACCESSED: Supreme Court's Full Order On Maharashtra's Sensational Political Developments

After listening to the arguments of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, the Supreme Court has stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. It has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

SC arguments

After a heated argument Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing BJP MLAs and two Independent MLAs challenged the maintainability of the petition and stated that the Maharashtra Governor’s decision is not subjected to judicial review . Sibal representing the Shiv Sena had slammed the governor's bias and demanded an immediate floor test. Singhvi, on the other hand, representing NCP, has stated that the letter submitted by NCP CLP leader Jayant Patil to Governor which states that the support given to BJP by Ajit Pawar is illegal.

Hotel politics

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are holed up at Hotel Lalit, while Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott. On the other hand, NCP MLAs are holed up in the Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Uddhav Thackeray is currently visiting all three hotels and will huddle with Congress leader at 3:00 PM. Sharad Pawar is currently holding an NCP MLAs meeting at Hotel renaissance.

Meanwhile, he has intimated the governor's office that Jayant Patil has replaced Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislative Party leader. Ajit Pawar is allegedly planning to challenge this decision and is in talks with BJP, as per sources. Congress-Sena-NCP are confident that they will form the next govt, while BJP claims it will pass the floor test.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

