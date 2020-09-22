'How You Are Making Me Into A Peddler. However...': Jaya Saha's Reply To 'N' Seeking Drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has again summoned talent manager Jaya Saha for quizzing. Jaya Saha has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs.

'How you are making me into a peddler'

After accessing chats that turned out to involve Deepika Padukone, new chats that have come forward show a conversation between an actress 'S' and Jaya Saha, and a third one with 'N'.

One of the chats show how Jaya Saha tells Bollywood actress 'S' that she's sending 'CBD oil' and in return actress 'S' replies, 'Thank You'.

Another chat shows 'N' telling Jaya Saha, "U promise me to get me some nice MD in Bombay and we will party together", to which Saha replies, "How you are making me into a peddler. However! Your wish is my command."

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

The revelations of Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats about drugs have brought the focus on KWAN talent management agency, which handled the actor’s work. KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar has been summoned by the NCB.

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha's name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

