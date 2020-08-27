Sushant's Ex-talent Manager Jaya Saha's Rs 10 Cr Made From His Endorsements Under ED Lens

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-talent manager Jaya Saha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for over four hours, just a short while after it came to light that she had exchanged WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty where drugs and narcotic substances appeared to be discussed.

Now, sources have told Republic TV that Jaya Saha, as Sushant and Rhea's talent manager, had generated Rs 10 crore income via endorsements and that the ED was looking into the payment details, mode of transfer, and any diversion of funds by Jaya Saha. Republic had confronted Jaya Saha on Wednesday after her questioning by ED; she dodged multiple questions.

Jaya Saha was summoned after her name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It is one of a very large cache of messages revolving around drugs that Republic has accessed, even as CBI sources have revealed a nexus of Bollywood stars and politicians are under the scanner.

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 3-member team to Mumbai on Friday. On Thursday itself, NCB sources told Republic that Rhea will be the first to be summoned.

Earlier, the ED had apprised the CBI of the narcotics link. The ED is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of the ED interrogation were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel. The AIIMS panel has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle.

Meanwhile, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, whose involvement has come under the spotlight, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda are also under the scanner of the agencies.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. NCB DG Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic TV and said that the agency will look into the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network.

