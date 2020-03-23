Ahmedabad Police Books 19 People For Celebrating “Corona Festival” Amid Janta Curfew

The Ahmedabad Police on Monday booked 19 people from Khadia locality in Gujarat's Ahemdabad for celebrating a “Corona festival” amid the Janta Curfew. According to the officials, the people took out a rally to celebrate and express gratitude at 5 pm during Janata curfew violating social distancing on Sunday. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called out those flouting the lockdown rules, with the Coronavirus count in the country standing at 412 with 8 reported deaths, as per the latest numbers.

The founder of biopharmaceutical giant- Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, on Sunday slammed those people for coming out on to the roads during the Janta Curfew and clearly didn't understand its point, violating social distancing. Taking to Twitter, she posted a video of a large group of people who stepped outside to show gratitude as appealed for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slamming such people, she questioned if they understand what social distancing means.

This is NOT what our PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji wanted. Don’t they understand what social distancing means? pic.twitter.com/XR0EFMXr7s — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 22, 2020

PM Modi's Stern Message To Lockdown Violators

On March 22, millions of Indians stayed indoors in an overwhelming response to PM Modi's call to maintain a day of 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards the essential service providers. Even as the country attempted a one-day lockdown on Sunday to curb the spread of Coronavirus, plenty of people in parts of the country rallied on roads in groups post 5 PM in response to PM Modi's call to exude appreciation by clapping or clanging. Brazenly disregarding the Prime Minister's appeal to practice self-isolation and maintain social distancing, groups of people took on the streets in various parts of the country, in what may seem like a celebration.

Amid the health emergency, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed."

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' is the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak and the countrymen have proved that together they can defeat any challenge. "Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.

He said the self-imposed curfew should "not be considered as a success" as it is the "beginning of a long battle". "Janta Curfew is beginning of a long battle. Today countrymen have told that we are capable, and once we decide we can take on any challenge together," he said.

On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. As a part of the imposed restrictions, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

