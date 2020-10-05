MASSIVE Sushant Case Development: AIIMS Disowns Dr Sudhir Gupta's Leaks; Puts Onus On CBI

Breaking its silence over the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, AIIMS on Monday issued a statement that it has submitted the expert opinion report on Rajput's post-mortem to the CBI directly. Affirming that it is a legal matter, AIIMS said that any inputs on the report by the Medical boars must be obtained by CBI. This statement comes after AIIMS panel's chief Dr Sudhir Gupta's alleged leak to several media outlets claiming that murder had been ruled out.

AIIMS puts onus on CBI