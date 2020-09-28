SSR Death Case: Here's How To Sign #SushantJusticeNow Petition And Hold CBI Accountable

The CBI investigation brought great confidence and hope to those across the globe seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. While over a month has elapsed, anxious family members, concerned friends, fans and well wishers continue to be in the dark vis-a-vis developments and findings of the probe thus far. Republic Media Network believes that the fight for justice for Rajput must not be derailed and cannot be halted until the case reaches its final and logical conclusion. While pivotal parallel probes continue, the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death must not be eclipsed. This petition is a pledge that the people will firmly stand against any attempts to delay or dim the focus on the investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s cause of death.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorateinitiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Earlier in the day, the CBI defended its investigation, stressing that no aspect has been ruled out.

Why #SushantJusticeNow?

We believe that no stone should be left unturned vis-a-vis justice and no leeway given to the suspect(s). This petition also demands that the CBI must reopen the Disha Salian death case and investigates it thoroughly given the multifarious leads indicating a connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Additionally, Mumbai Police officers across ranks responsible for the botch-ups in the case should be held accountable by the CBI.

