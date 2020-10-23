Air India Passenger Creates Ruckus On Plane; Claims Presence Of A 'terrorist On Board'

A passenger on board Air India's Delhi-Goa flight created a ruckus on Thursday, October 22, claiming that a terrorist was present on the aircraft. According to the news agency ANI, the passenger was identified as Zia-Ul-Haq from Delhi's Jamia Nagar who claimed he was from the special cell and that a terrorist was present on the aircraft. Later, it was revealed by the Goa Airport Director that the passenger was mentally unstable.

The cabin crew on the Air India flight immediately alerted the pilots about the ruckus following which the Goa ATC and the aviation security was informed. The passenger, Zia-Ul-Haq was travelling from Delhi's Jamia Nagar (Okhla) to Goa on Air India flight AI-88.

"On October 22 aviation security revived a call from ATC. A passenger claimed that on-board of AI 884 that there is a terrorist in the aircraft, quick action team (QAT) and Bomb Direction Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the aerobridge and thoroughly checked the aircraft and suspect passenger and his baggage. And later forwarded to the airport police for further action," an aviation security official told ANI.

Passenger creates panic onboard AI flight

Furthermore, the cabin crew of Air India has given a written complaint to Goa airport about the mentally unstable passenger.

Commenting on the incident the Goa Airport Director said that a mentally unsound passenger travelled by Air India on Thursday from Delhi to Goa who created a ruckus during the flight. The passenger violated the rules on-board was handed over to Goa airport police as the matter is related to law and order, the Director added.

Meanwhile, the Goa Air India staff have filed a detailed report to Air India Headquarters about the whole incident and the airline is yet to take a call of action regarding putting the passenger on its dangerous behaviour passengers list.

A mentally unsound passenger travelled by Air India yesterday from Delhi to Goa. He created a ruckus during flight and violated the on-board rules. He was handed over to Goa Airport police as the matter is related to law and order: Director, Goa Airport — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

