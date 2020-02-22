SAD's Majithia Slams DGP Dinkar's 'Kartarpur' Remark; Accuses Cong Of Being 'anti-Sikh'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday slammed DGP Dinkar Gupta's reported remark asserting it to be highly unacceptable.The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikhs wishing to visit Kartarpur.

Addressing a press conference, Majithia warned that if Sonia Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh will not take the position, then the assembly which is to start from 24 February will not be allowed to run. He further accused Congress of consistently being 'anti-Sikh'.

"If DGP has a list, he should keep it in front. Gandhi's family has been consistently anti-Sikh. Congress did not allow this path to open earlier, now another tactic by them. Why does Congress think that the Sikhs are so weak that they will go there and join such misconceptions?," said Majithia.

Bikram Majithia,SAD on Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta's reported remark 'Kartarpur has potential,you send somebody in morning,by evening he is trained terrorist': Highly unacceptable.DGP furthering Indira Gandhi's ideology which painted every Sikh as terrorist,its deep rooted conspiracy pic.twitter.com/5ox4erDlgl — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

READ: Manjinder Sirsa slams DGP Dinkar's statement calling Kartarpur pilgrims terrorists

Manjinder Sirsa Slams DGP Dinkar's Statement

Earlier in the day, reacting to DGP Dinkar Gupta’s interview with a media house, Sirsa said, “The statement given by the Punjab DGP is very offensive. I strongly condemn his statement. Congress has always had this kind of mindset. Captain Amarinder Singh is the Chief Minister and he is a Sikh himself. The people working for his government should not make such statements.”

“Sikhs are the most patriotic people. If a Hindu believer visits Mansarovar in China they don’t become a terrorist and come. How can a Sikh believer visit Kartarpur and become a terrorist? Congress has always insulted Sikhs post-1980. Congress has tried to call Sikhs terrorists and they have offended the religion. I request and insist Captain Amarinder Singh start a trial against the DGP. He should also tell everyone that no one can challenge a Sikh person’s patriotism,” Sirsa added.

READ: PM Modi not to accompany US President Donald Trump on visit to Taj Mahal

DGP Dinkar Gupta’s statement

The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikhs wishing to visit Kartarpur. He stated that visa-free entry for Sikh pilgrims was a huge security challenge from terrorism’s point of view. Adding to this, he further said, Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary man and by evening he comes back as a trained terrorist. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED.

READ: 200 Hindu & Sikhs families flee to India from Pak; Akali Dal seeks citizenship for them

READ: Akali Dal tells Punjab CM to not tamper with SC/ST reservations after Apex court judgment