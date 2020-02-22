Manjinder Sirsa Slams DGP Dinkar's Statement Calling Kartarpur Pilgrims Terrorists

After the Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta stirred controversy during an interview with a media house by saying "the Sikhs who visit Pakistan can become terrorist", the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed him. He also criticised the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab and insisted him to start a trial against the DGP. Sirsa also urged CM Singh to publicly state that no one could challenge the patriotism of a Sikh person.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Punjab DGP, CM

Reacting to DGP Dinkar Gupta’s interview with a media house, Sirsa said, “The statement given by the Punjab DGP is very offensive. I strongly condemn his statement. Congress has always had this kind of mindset. Captain Amarinder Singh is the Chief Minister and he is a Sikh himself. The people working for his government should not make such statements.”

“Sikhs are the most patriotic people. If a Hindu believer visits Mansarovar in China they don’t become a terrorist and come. How can a Sikh believer visit Kartarpur and become a terrorist? Congress has always insulted Sikhs post-1980. Congress has tried to call Sikhs terrorists and they have offended the religion. I request and insist Captain Amarinder Singh start a trial against the DGP. He should also tell everyone that no one can challenge a Sikh person’s patriotism,” Sirsa added.

DGP Dinkar Gupta’s statement

The Punjab police chief, Dinkar Gupta in an interview with a media house, questioned the intent of Pakistan to open the doors to the Indian Sikhs wishing to visit Kartarpur. He stated that visa-free entry for Sikh pilgrims was a huge security challenge from terrorism’s point of view. Adding to this, he further said, Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED.

