Delhi's Borders Sealed As Violence Escalates; Vehicles To Be Checked Before Being Allowed

In a massive development, sources have reported that all Delhi borders have been sealed, keeping in mind the violent clashes that have escalated in the National Capital on Monday and continued on Tuesday. Not only the Noida border but borders across the national capital have been sealed. Authorities have stated that each and every vehicle is to be checked and then be allowed to cross into Delhi. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed in four districts.

'Seal the borders'

Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press brief in Delhi, had appealed for peace and demanded to seal borders. Kejriwal had stated that people are coming from outside the city and had further asked to conduct preventive arrests. Kejriwal had added that the AAP MLAs in the affected areas informed him that there is a 'severe shortage' of Police officials and that actions by the forces cannot be taken unless there are orders from the top.

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, and as of Tuesday, the number of dead has risen to 10 with 150 injured. It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

