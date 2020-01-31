Amit Shah Congratulates Yogi Adityanath & UP Police For Successful Farrukhabad Rescue Op

After the successful rescue of the 23 children by UP police from a hostage situation in Farrukhabad, Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his compliments to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP police for their prompt action.

"It is laudable to get all the children held hostage in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, safe with the efficient strategy and planning by the police. Congratulations to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Police for this", tweeted the Home Minister.

The rescue operation

After about eight hours of a tussle with the police, the UP man who had kidnapped 23 children and a few women in Farrukhabad was killed in an encounter and all the children were safely rescued from the house during early hours of Friday, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. The kidnapper was identified as Subhash Batham and was killed in an exchange of fire with the UP Police.

Subhash had gathered over 20 children in a house in the name of birthday celebrations and later stopped them from leaving the house. Upon receiving the information, the police was sent immediately to rescue the children.

OP Singh, UP DGP said, "We tried to engage him constructively through talks but we got information that he had firing capability and there was a possibility that he had explosives in his possession. He was threatening to carry out a blast."

Police officials and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the rescue operation warned the miscreant to release the children but the kidnapper retaliated and opened fire at the police. He also attacked the police forces with a hand grenade, which injured two officials. The police were alerted after Subhash threatened to blow up the entire house. The kidnapper was reportedly serving life imprisonment on the charge of murder and had been released on bail.

