Andhra HC Extends Stay On Three-capital Law Till September 21, Agrees For Daily Hearing

On Thursday, a three-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice AV Seshasai, and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy extended the stay on the three-capital law till September 21. At the same time, the bench agreed to hear the case on a day-to-day basis from the next hearing. The AP government has been given an opportunity to file a counter-affidavit till September 11. On the other hand, the petitioners may submit their objections by September 17.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Supreme Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah refused to stay the AP HC order directing a status quo on the three-capital law. The bench observed that it cannot interfere in the matter as it is pending in the High Court. Additionally, it also rejected the plea of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government seeking a direction to the HC for expediting the hearing.

Andhra Pradesh High Court extends the status quo on AP capital decentralization Act & CRDA repeal Act till 21st Sept. Court gives state govt an opportunity to file a counter-petition till 11th Sept. Petitioners can raise their objections on govt's counter-petition till 17th Sept pic.twitter.com/0OZMeFqbEe — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt To Provide House Sites Worth Rs 22,000 Crores To 30 Lakh Women

What is the three-capital law?

Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool shall become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively owing to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020. This bill divides the state into different zones. Each zone will be governed by a Board that will comprise the CM, a Vice-Chairman, at least one MP, two MLAs, and 4 other members to be nominated by the state government.

There will be a full-time Secretary of the Board who will be an officer of the rank of a Principal Secretary and above. The Andhra Pradesh government shall notify the location of each Board and the departments that could be located in any zone. Simultaneously, the government also repealed the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. This legislation was enacted on December 22, 2014, for the development of the state post-bifurcation with a specific area demarcated as the capital.

Read: Naidu Launches Website For Andhra People To Vote For Amaravati; Slams Jagan's Government

After getting Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's clearance on July 31, the government was planning to relocate the administrative offices and judicial offices to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively. However, farmers' representatives and other groups filed over 70 petitions in the AP HC against the passage of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020. The AP government challenged the HC order before the apex court on technical grounds.

Read: Naidu Compares CM Jagan To 'Emperor Nero', Accuses YSRCP Of Pursuing Vendetta Politics