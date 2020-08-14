Andhra Pradesh High Court Extends Stay On Three-capital Law Till August 27

On Friday, a three-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice AV Seshasai, and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy extended the stay on the three-capital law till August 27. The bench was hearing about 55 petitions challenging the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act 2014. After getting the Governor's clearance, the government was planning to relocate the administrative offices and judicial offices to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

During the hearing, the advocate for the petitioner informed the court that the creation of three capitals is against the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi argued that the establishment of capital was the discretion of the state government. He also requested the bench to not continue its status quo order. It is pertinent to note that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has approached the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the High Court's stay order on the three-capital law. The AP government has challenged the HC order on technical grounds, mentioning that the bills were approved by the legislature and received the assent of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on July 31.

Contours of three-capital law

Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool shall become the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively owing to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020. This bill divides the state into different zones. Each zone will be governed by a Board that will comprise the CM, a Vice-Chairman, at least one MP, two MLAs, and 4 other members to be nominated by the state government.

There will be a full-time Secretary of the Board who will be an officer of the rank of a Principal Secretary and above. The Andhra Pradesh government shall notify the location of each Board and the departments that could be located in any zone. Simultaneously, the government also repealed the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014. This legislation was enacted on December 22, 2014, for the development of the state post-bifurcation with a specific area demarcated as the capital.

