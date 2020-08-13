Rs 17,000 Crore Scheme Launched By Andhra CM For Empowering Women Via Entrepreneurship

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a Rs 17,000 crore scheme named YSR- Cheyuta intending to promote the culture of entrepreneurship among women along with financial independence on 12 August (Wednesday).

According to the press release issued by the CMO (Chief Minister's Office), "The YSR- Cheyuta Scheme aims to 'give freedom' to 'independent women' to use the amount deposited in their unencumbered accounts for any purpose of their choice. The government would provide marketing and technical assistance to women and the banks would provide loans.”

The statement mentioned in the press release said, "The state government of Andhra Pradesh had recently signed MoUs with industries like Proctor and Gamble, Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and India Tobacco Limited (ITC) to strengthen the rural economy where the scheme beneficiaries could be stakeholders."

What will this scheme offer women of Andhra Pradesh?

Under this scheme, around 23 lakh women belonging to the age group of 45-60 years, scheduled tribe, scheduled caste, backward class and other minority communities will be benefited with the incentive of Rs 18,750 per annum which aggregates to be Rs 75,000 in four years said the statement from the Jagan Mohan Reddy CMO's release. Apart from this, 8 lakh women who are windows or single will also be benefited by this scheme despite getting social pensions at the same time.

The press release also stated that those women who are eligible will get Rs 27,000 pension with a rate of Rs 2,250 per month. Along with this an amount of Rs 18,750 per year will also be given to them under YSR Cheyuta. Thus the total amount received by women comes out to be Rs 45,750 per annum from the state government of Andhra Pradesh.

