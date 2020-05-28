Andhra Pradesh: Police Arrests Three For Allegedly Cheating Pastor By Selling Fake Gold

The Kaikaluru police arrested three persons on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a pastor by selling a fake gold to him in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The police have also recovered Rs 4.5 lakh, four motorcycles, four phones, 53 fake gold coins, and material to test gold. According to news agency ANI, the accused persons have been identified as E Chanti Babu- 29 years old, M Tulasi Ram- 29 years old, and M Satyanarayana- 45 years old.

Narrating the incident, Kaikaluru town Senior Inspector Shanmukha Sai said, "E Chanti Babu, M Tulasi Ram and M Satyanarayana are friends and used to cheat people. Chanti and Tulasi Ram lured pastor Jnana Vijay of Vemavarappadu village, Kaikaluru Mandal in the name of selling gold on May 22. They took Rs 3 lakh and gave the pastor a bag and they slipped away. The pastor checked the bag only to find a stone. He immediately rushed to Kaikaluru police station and filed a complaint."

The senior inspector further added that the three persons were caught at the market yard on Wednesday. "They spent some money and were going to Eluru to buy some gold for cheating other people in the future," he added. A case has also been registered in this matter.

Drug consignment busted

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Haryana police foiled an attempt to push a big drug consignment by peddlers into the state from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and arrested three persons in connection with it. According to reports, the police also seized 1,106 kg of poppy husk concealed in trucks which were intercepted from Kaithal and Panchkula districts.

In the first incident, a special task force team intercepted a truck bearing the Haryana registration number at a 'Naka' near Titram Mor in Kaithal. The police arrested two persons in this connection and seized 876 kg poppy husk concealed under 41 plastic bags of lemon. A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought the huge consignment of drugs from Madhya Pradesh.

In the second incident, the police got a tip-off that a huge consignment of narcotics was heading to Panchkula in a truck from Rajasthan. After receiving the information, a police team put up barricades near the toll plaza in Chandimandir where they found the truck. The police arrested one person in connection with drug peddling and recovered over 200 kg poppy from five plastic bags hidden under the plastic drums. Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With Agency Inputs)