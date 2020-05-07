Andhra Pradesh Police Discredits Reports Of Second Gas Leak At LG Polymers In Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh police have discredited all reports of a second gas leak at the LG Polymers premise in Vishakhapatnam. Taking to Twitter, the state police clarified that vapour observed was due to the repairment of the system by the maintenance team. Earlier in the day, leak of the Steyrene gas at the factory's premise caused 11 deaths while 20 remain in a critical state. An FIR has also been registered against the LG Polymers, soon after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a probe in the matter.

Reports of a second leak at #LGPolymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak. — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) May 7, 2020

READ | 500 Kg Of PTBC Chemical To Be Airlifted From Daman To Neutralize Gas Leak In Vizag

Ex-gratia announced

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those residing in the vicinity of the factory. He has also stated that an investigation is underway and promised of strict action against the factory and its owners. The AP Chief Minister has also assured jobs for those affected.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Chairs NDMA Meet; Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Leaves For Leak Site

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and nearly 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: CM Jagan Offers Rs 1 Crore Ex-gratia; Govt Probe Intiated

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 1 Cr To Kin Of Deceased