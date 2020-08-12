Andhra Youth Tonsured By Cops Seeks President's Nod To Join Maoists; Unsatisfied By Action

In an unexpected move, a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission to join Maoists saying he did not get justice. This comes after he was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in a police station in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

'Move motivated by political forces'

Eluru range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in a press conference called the move "unfortunate" on Tuesday. DIG Mohan Rao explained all such measures that were taken in Vara Prasad's case and said that his seeking permission from the President to join the banned outfit because he did not get justice is 'unfortunate'.

"A sub-inspector and a constable of Sitanagaram police were immediately arrested and sent for remand, and a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed against them. Vada Prasad is provided security and police picket is set up in his village. Despite all such measures, Vara Prasad writing letter to President seeking permission to join Maoists, saying he did not get justice is unfortunate," the DIG said. He added that Prasad's move seems to be motivated by "political forces".

'We will take stern action'

"Some political forces seem to have motivated him to do so. The Maoist organization is a banned outfit. Claiming to join it and encouraging such claims are both offences, and we will take stern action on such matters. Such comments send wrong signals to the people. Anybody should not misuse the freedom of expression," DIG added.

Tweeting Prasad's letter and the acknowledgement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed fears that youth were getting disillusioned by the undemocratic deeds of the ruling YSR Congress men.

According to ANI, Vara Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of enquiry into the case. Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on July 20 for enquiry. A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act had been filed in the matter. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 22 had also instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible and had asked for details on the case.

(With ANI inputs)