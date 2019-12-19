Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Police Conducts Foot Patrolling As Confidence-building Exercise

Amid the on-going Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, the Delhi police on Thursday, December 19, has started conducting foot patrolling as a part of area domination and confidence-building exercise. As per sources, the Delhi police is also conducting flag march in some sensitive localities of the national capital. Along with it, the DCP West said that police interacted with the Aman Committee members and other stakeholders in the area of Khyala Police Station on Wednesday, which was followed by a flag march.

Internet suspended in some parts of Delhi

On Thursday, mobile services including internet, voice calls, and SMS were suspended in parts of Delhi and also in some other cities across the country amid heavy protests against the CAA. The Delhi Police on Thursday directed the nodal officers of all mobile operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to suspend mobile services from 9 am to 1 pm in the Walled City area of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad and Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, Bawana. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations - Tina — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

Protests in Delhi

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests. The police had claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. However, the students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Along with it, a total of eight people have been arrested, while two cases have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Seelampur and Zafarabad areas of New Delhi.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)