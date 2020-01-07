Deepika Padukone Reacts On CAA Protests & JNU Violence, Says 'proud That We Aren't Scared'

Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor in her much-anticipated release, Chhapaak in a promotional interview was asked to comment about the ongoing political scenario in the country. While protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are continuing, just two days back, a violent attack broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Several masked goons entered the campus and beat up students and faculty members.

Deepika on CAA protests and JNU violence

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview to a media publication opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need. Feeling proud over the fact that people aren't 'scared' to express themselves, she said, 'People are voicing their opinion whether on streets or from their homes and so if we want to see a change in our society, we must keep all points of view on the table'

Prior to this, Anil Kapoor reacted to the violent attack at JNU and said that he was 'feeling disturbed'. Further condemning the incident, he claimed to have not slept 'an entire night', thinking about what has been happening. "Nothing is going to happen with violence. Those who have done this should be punished,” he said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Malang.

Meanwhile, celebrities of the industry expressed solidarity with the students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the shocking violence witnessed on Sunday. Several actors and filmmakers protested by coming together to protest at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai late on Monday. Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Satyajeet Dubey, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Kim Sharma, Mustaq Sheikh, Saurabh Shukla, Onir, Neeraj Ghaywan were among those present at the venue.

