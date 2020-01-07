DMK Leaders Walk Out Of Assembly After Speaker Tables CAA Discussion For Another Time

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party DMK has reportedly already submitted a representation to State Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and bring a resolution in the Assembly; as well as pass it in a similar manner the State's neighbour, Kerala did. The party boycotted the Governor's address on Monday, January 6, mentioning CAA as one of the reasons for their decision to boycott the meeting and walk out.

'CAA under consideration so I cannot take it'

During the second day of assembly on Tuesday, Opposition party leader MK Stalin raised the issue of CAA and asked the Assembly to take up the resolution for discussion after the question hour.

"You have already given the resolution to me, it is still under consideration and hence I can't take it now," said speaker when MK Stalin raised the issue.

MK Stalin went on to say, "the country is burning now because of it and many states have opposed it and hence I request you to take up the matter for discussion now as the session is going to happen only for two days".

The Speaker reportedly declared, "You are going too much into the details, do not talk on it when it is under the consideration and you can't insist me for it, the matter will be promptly decided during the right time"

DMK MLAs walked out from the Assembly, condemning the act of speaker. Congress and IUML reportedly followed them as well. Meanwhile, the speaker suspended DMK MLA J Anbalagan for tearing up the Governor's speech copy and throwing it in front of the Speaker's table.

