Anurag Kashyap To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police For Questioning Over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with the alleged rape accusations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh, as per sources. Ghosh had filed an FIR against him on Monday last week at Mumbai's Versova Police station and had met senior officials six days later to demand a quick probe into the case. She also claimed that if justice isn't delivered promptly, she will go on a hunger-strike.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making unwarranted sexual advances towards Payal Ghosh in 2013 at his Yari Road house. According to sources, Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances.

Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale took charge of the matter after Ghosh approached him and he ensured security to her. In a joint press conference on Monday, he claimed that the Mumbai Police should investigate the entire episode very quickly and take stern action against the accused failing which his party will start protests in Mumbai.

Athawale said, "She has dared to complain against Anurag Kashyap. Many actors came out in support of him, but Kashyap hasn't assaulted them. This is about Payal Ghosh and her experience. She will get protection from my party. We are hoping for action against the accused soon. I will be writing to Amit Shah soon. Kashyap should be arrested soon."

Ghosh is also scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the #MeToo case filed against director Anurag Kashyap. The actor took to her Twitter handle and shared the information.

I will be meeting the @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari tomorrow to discuss the situation and the next steps. Thank you all for the support.🙏🏼

Jai Hind 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 28, 2020

