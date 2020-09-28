'Justice For Payal Ghosh' Trends As Netas & Others Back Actor Against Anurag Kashyap

It’s been over a week since Payal Ghosh opened up on being allegedly sexually assaulted by Anurag Kashyap. However, despite registering formal complaints at multiple avenues, no action has been taken yet against the filmmaker. Amid the controversy, she received the backing of numerous politicians and other celebrities as netizens trended the hashtag seeking justice for her.

‘Justice for Payal Ghosh’ trends on Twitter

Twitteratti supported Payal Ghosh by using the hashtag #justiceforpayalghosh, which came to become one of the top trends early on Monday. Politicians associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party like Member of Legislative Assembly Dinesh Chaudhary, former Mayor Narendra Kumar Chawla and Haryana’s social media cell head Arun Kumar put out solidarity messages for the actor. They asked why no First Information Report had been registered yet and why Anurag Kashyap had not been arrested yet.

While support from Bollywood stars in the controversy has been mainly for Anurag Kashyap, actor Sherlyn Chopra came out in Payal Ghosh’s support. Sherlyn Chopra hailed her fellow actor’s ‘truthfulness, integrity and bravery’ in coming forward to register a complaint and added that she was ‘not alone in this fight.’

Thank you @SherlynChopra for coming out and supporting me and understanding my pain 🙏🏼 https://t.co/EUOdKGnhMw — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 27, 2020

As per sources, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has also supported Payal Ghosh and likely to hold a press conference with her on Monday. This is after she questioned inaction by the authorities, and claiming that she plans to go on a hunger strike. She claimed she was being questioned over her complaint, while the accused were ‘chilling at home.’ Actor-MP Ravi Kishan was among the others to support her.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh had registered a sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova police station in Mumbai on September 22, three days after opening up on the alleged incident. She had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Kashyap and security for her after claiming that he had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. This is apart from another complaint she filed with the Narcotics Control Bureau alleging he consumed drugs, and another complaint with the National Commission for Women.

