Payal Ghosh Gets Athawale Backing Post 'arrest Anurag Kashyap' Demand; Joint Presser Today

Actress Payal Ghosh on Sunday said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap whom she has accused of raping her seven years ago, over which a FIR has been filed. Ghosh told reporters outside Versova police station in Mumbai that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering the FIR against him because he is an "influential person".

Now, Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Ramdas Athawale and Payal Ghosh will hold a joint press conference on Monday at 2:30 pm, sources said. Earlier, Athawale had said that the Republican Party of India will provide security to Payal Ghosh and the Mumbai Police should investigate the entire episode very quickly and take stern action against the accused.

Payal Ghosh threatens to go on hunger strike

The actor and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly".

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, he said.

According to sources, Payal Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances.

Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap

On September 19, the actress took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called "baseless". Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views. His lawyer earlier in a tweet said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has found support in his industry friends, with Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj crediting him for creating a safe workspace for women, though no concrete comment has been made about the specific allegation.

