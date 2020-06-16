India-China Violent Clash: Casualties On Both Sides At Galwan Valley; No Bullets Fired

Shortly after confirmation of a violent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, on Monday, it has come to light that no firing had taken place during the incident and that the clash was mainly with clubs and stones. Following preliminary information that a Colonel and two Jawans from the Indian side were martyred, it has also come to light that there were casualties on the other side as well.

In a significant flashpoint, during the de-escalation process between India and China in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a violent face-off took place late on Monday night. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a meeting with the CDS, the three service chiefs, and the External Affairs Minister.

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between militaries of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, an Army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

