Arnab Goswami Continues To Be In Jail, Bombay High Court Rejects Interim Bail

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies. While Arnab was being shifted to the Taloja Jail on November 8, he said, "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat". Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over Arnab's security and health. He also asked Deshmukh to allow Arnab's family to meet him in jail.

Arnab's arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

