Lawyers For Just Society Pen Strong Letter For Arnab Goswami; Send To The Highest Offices

Citizens across fields have been shocked over the arrest and harassment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswmi. Be it politicians, Army veterans or celebrities of the film industry, support poured in for him throughout the country and even abroad. In the latest, a group of lawyers - the 'Lawyers For Just Society' - expressed their views in a stinging note, seeking that all cases involving Arnab Goswami be combined and transferred to the CBI.

Lawyers protest actions against Arnab Goswami

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, Maharashtra Human Rights Commission, Maharashta Governor, Home Minister, among others, the ‘Lawyers for Just Society’ raised several points in the continuous attack against Arnab Goswami. Starting by highlighting how Arnab Goswami had raised his voice against of lyching of sadhus in Palghar, and the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, they questioned the Maharashtra government, pointing out Mumbai Police not registering an FIR in the SSR and Disha cases

On the other hand, they termed Arnab Goswami as a person who ‘espoused the real cause of nationalism'. They shared that he had espoused the cases of Palghar lynching, SSR and Disha cases and in the process was ‘critical of the State machinery’ and ‘relentlessly and vociferously carrying tirades against the State administration which had miserably failed.’

They sought that both the state and Central governments come together and not allow the Arnab case to worsen further. “Arrest and detention of Shri Arnab Goswami may not be viewed from a point of arrest of a journalist and let this not be seen as an opportunity to make political mileage and it is time to act both for the government in power and the highest court of the country to rise to the occasion and take the bull by its horn instead of allowing things to worsen further,” the letter stated.

They also believed that Arnab Goswami’s arrest could hamper the image of India and affect the economy. The lawyers wrote, “Arrest/detention of Shri Arnab Goswami will seriously impede India’s dream of Prime Minister’s five trillion economy. It could seriously impede foreign investment in India as well as Make in India/Made in India initiatives. People coming from foreign countries may be vary of their safety and security and they would certainly feel that if the Editor-in-Chief of the most popular news channel is not safe in India, then they can certainly not expect their own safety and security. It is high time that the Central Government steps in and call upon the State administration to conduct themselves responsibly and as they have already failed and/or neglected to do so, action under Article 356 of the Constitution of India may be considered to be initiated,” they wrote.

The lawyers also suggested that the Chief Justice of India club all cases against Arnab be clubbed and entrusted to the CBI so that ‘stern action’ could be taken and to a ‘send a very loud and strong signal.’

"The Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India may seriously consider suo moto exercising powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct all the investigation which is being conducted as against Shri Arnab Goswami/Republic TV by N.M. Joshi Marg police station, TRP scam of Kandivali police station, abetment to commit suicide case in respect whereof FIR was registered in Alibaug police station, other cases which have been registered by Mumbai police and/or Maharashtra police and let all such cases be directed to be clubbed together and be entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation and let the CBI be directed to ascertain the politicians and/or police personnel involved in the process of investigation and let stern action in accordance with law be taken against them so as to send a very loud and strong signal to the entire rank and file of the hierarchy of police which as such has become law unto themselves and have become the chief source of atrocities/brutalities which are committed on the citizens of this country day in and day out that no policemen would be spared,"' the lawyers concluded.

